New Apple Card customers can enjoy up to 6 percent daily cash in new promo

Apple is pushing for more Apple Card customers by offering daily cash of up to 6 percent. Existing customers get only 3% daily cash.

The Cupertino-based company’s main hook for its Apple Card is the daily cash incentive. Customers get some of their money back whenever they make a purchase using their Apple Card.

The official Apple Card page shows the 6% daily cash as a ‘Limited Time Offer’, and makes mention that the cashback earned is on a per-day basis.

The 6% limit is applicable for goods and services bought for the month of March, even for those who just recently signed up. Existing owners get the usual 3% daily cash.

Apple says that the 6% daily cash does not apply on all purchases, mainly the financial services surrounding the company. Apple also revealed a new promotion for select customers via email, saying they’re eligible for a 3% daily cash on Apple Pay transactions for March.