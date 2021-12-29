New Apple Card customers get 5% off On Apple products

Apple’s latest Apple Card promotion gives new users a 5 percent discount when they use it for Apple product purchases.

The ad appears on Apple’s card application page and reads, ‘save 5% on Apple products with a new Apple Card’. The promotion runs from now until January 31, 2022. The Cupertino-based company has also outlined several requirements for the discount to be applied to the purchase.

Apple products and accessories are eligible for the discount as long as they’re not placed in an installment plan. Those under the iPhone Upgrade, iPhone payment and Monthly Installment programs, as well as AppleCare+ monthly, Apple Media Services and wireless carrier plans are not eligible for the 5% off.

Furthermore, only Apple Card accounts that are opened from December 26 to January 31, 2022 are eligible for the promotion. New users added during the period qualify but not the existing ones who have merged accounts with co-owners.