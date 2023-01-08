New Apple Card customers get WSJ subscription for 1 year

New Apple Card customers can get a free year’s worth of subscription to The Wall Street Journal Digital.

Apple’s latest Apple Card promo has recently been launched on its official website. The offer began on December 13 and will end on January 31. In order to get the free one-year subscription to the media’s digital content, Apple Card users will need to subscribe within 60 days of opening their account.

A $55 Daily Cash will be added to their Apple Cash balance once subscribed and the charge is posted to their accounts. The WSJ Digital plan auto-renews after a year and charges the user $38.99 per month, so it’s best to set a reminder to avoid unwanted charges.

Apple Card is a financial service that’s currently limited to the US. The credit card may be added and managed within the iPhone Wallet app, with a physical card available to use in non-contactless payment shops.