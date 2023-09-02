New Apple Card Family member promo launches

Apple continues to entice activity to its Apple Card platform by offering $100 Daily Cash bonuses for adding family members.

To encourage Apple Card users to add new members or switch to Apple Card Family, Apple has a $25 bonus cashback per family member of up to a maximum of four. The rules state that the participants will have to be on the account on or before September 12 and have spent $25 or more during the first 30 days. Once verified, a $25 bonus in Daily Cash will be awarded. The total number of participants per card is limited to four, for a total of $100 Daily Cash bonus.

Apple Card holders continue to earn 3% at Panera Bread and Apple, while enjoying 2% when using the card on other purchases. Participants can get their own titanium card, while those aged 18 and above can use the payment service to build their credit.