New Apple Card holders can get rebates on App Store purchases

Apple launched a new promotion for new Apple Card users who use their card on App Store purchases.

Apple Card customers can get a 10% Daily Cash Back when they use it on App Store purchases within their first six months. Those who have been successfully approved for an account between July 7 and 25 are eligible for the bonus cash back. Apple lists qualifying purchases as those made in Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud, AppleCare+, Apple Arcade, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, Apple Fitness+, and more.

This just showed up in the Apple Pay backend:



Now through 7/25, get a new Apple Card account and earn a total of 10% Daily Cash back for your first six months, up to $100, on Apple Music, Apple TV+, and App Store purchases. This also includes in-app purchases and subscriptions… — Aaron (@aaronp613) July 11, 2023

The promotion has a maximum of $100 in cash back and for up to $1,000 in qualifying purchases. To ensure users get the rebate it’s recommended that they link their Apple Cards to a valid Apple ID on service and App Store transactions. The full details about the ongoing promotion is available on the official page.

Apple often holds various promotions for its financial services to encourage card use.