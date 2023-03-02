New Apple Card owners can get $150 cash back on promo

New Apple Card users can get a $150 cash back when they meet certain requirements.

Apple has launched a new promo where those who sign up and received an email about Apple Card can get $150 Apple Cash when they spend $1,000 before March 20. This applies only to single-owner accounts that are new, approved, and received the offer through their email. Unfortunately, existing Apple Card owners, co-owners, and accounts opened via Participant application are not eligible for the reward.

Once an individual receives the Apple Card new customer email, they can tap or click on the link and follow instructions on the procedure. It’s recommended that you check for eligibility through official Apple support before continuing with the signup.

The terms state that the purchase total must be met before March 20, and refunding any purchase during the time can result in a reversal, even if the promo has passed.