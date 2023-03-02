    New Apple Card owners can get $150 cash back on promo

    Samantha WileyBy
    Advertisements

    New Apple Card users can get a $150 cash back when they meet certain requirements.

    Apple Card

    Apple has launched a new promo where those who sign up and received an email about Apple Card can get $150 Apple Cash when they spend $1,000 before March 20. This applies only to single-owner accounts that are new, approved, and received the offer through their email. Unfortunately, existing Apple Card owners, co-owners, and accounts opened via Participant application are not eligible for the reward.

    Once an individual receives the Apple Card new customer email, they can tap or click on the link and follow instructions on the procedure. It’s recommended that you check for eligibility through official Apple support before continuing with the signup.

    Advertisements

    The terms state that the purchase total must be met before March 20, and refunding any purchase during the time can result in a reversal, even if the promo has passed.

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts