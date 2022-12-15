New Apple Card user $75 daily cash promo relaunches

Apple is once again enticing new customers with a $75 daily cash deal on its Apple Card service.

Those interested must sign up through a referral page, listed at https://apple.co/referdailycash, and make a purchase within 30 days of successful signup. The new Apple Card user promo starts today and runs through February.

Once the first transaction posts on the Apple Card history, the $75 daily cash will be applied to the holder’s Apple Cash balance. The process of joining and obtaining the daily cash reward is pretty straightforward as long as the new user makes a purchase within 30 days.

Apple has done these new Apple Card user deals before- in September, the Cupertino-based company launched a $100 daily cash promotion to users who went through the referral page. Today’s promo will end on February 28 next year.

In addition, Apple Card users who created a new account from December 1 to 25 will get 5% daily cash when they buy Apple products.