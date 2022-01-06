New Apple Education-Centric product promotion launches

Students and teachers can get a free AirPods for every purchase of a qualifying Apple product in Apple’s latest promo.

The promotion is currently active and includes those who are in New Zealand, Australia, Brazil and South Korea. As for the mechanics, customers who buy an iPad Air, iPad Pro, iMac Pro, iMac, MacBook Pro or MacBook Air are eligible to get a pair of AirPods for free.

iPads and Macs are subject to added discounts under the educational program if they’re bought via Apple’s dedicated storefront. Educators and learners will have the option to upgrade from AirPods to an AirPods Pro or the 3rd gen model for a nominal fee.

The promotion is open to educational staff, teachers, parents and new or current college students. Signing up on UNiDays is a must for the discount to take effect. Apple holds promotions like these in Europe, Canada and the United States at summer’s end.