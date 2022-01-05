New Apple Fitness+ promotion splashes on official Apple homepage

Apple has put its fitness-centric subscription service Apple Fitness+ up front and center on its Apple.com website.

Apple’s homepage features the workout service while enticing Apple Watch users and buyers to try it for free. A promotional video greets the visitor, with a focus on various workouts from trainers. Near the bottom, the Cupertino-based company encourages visitors to ‘learn more about Fitness+’ with a link to the Fitness+ page.

Visitors are reminded that they can get up to 3 months free Apple Fitness+ when they purchase an Apple Watch. Furthermore, the page lists the service having 11 workout types, from yoga to HIIT, and mentions that new meditations and workouts are added on a weekly basis.

Apple Fitness+ has expanded to fifteen new regions and offer new features such as Guided Meditations, Group Workouts and Time to Walk. It’s currently priced at $9.99 a month and can be bundled with Apple One packages.