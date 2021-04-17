New Apple Fitness+ workout programs add older adults and pregnant users

Apple has recently added to its library of Apple Fitness+ workout programs, notably exercises for older adults and those who are pregnant.

New trainers and updates will go live starting April 19, 2021, which is a day before Earth Day. Betina Gozo will be in the ten pregnancy-focused workouts, with each session being 10 minutes in length and caters to every fitness level and stage of pregnancy.

Older Adults workouts are also 10 minutes in length and helps users stay active, regardless of age. The Cupertino-based company also mentioned that there will be new sessions on HIIT, strength and yoga categories in the ‘Workout for Beginners’ section.

In similar news, the latest ‘Time to Walk’ Apple Fitness+ feature addition will have Jane Fonda talking about her story. Apple Fitness+ is an on-demand workout service for Apple Watch customers. By itself, the subscription costs $9.99 a month and can be bought in bundles via Apple One.