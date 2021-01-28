The new Apple Mac Mini drops to just $650

Fancy a desktop setup where the computer is just a small box? The latest Mac mini does just that. Today, you can get the M1-powered Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for just $649, down $50 from its original price of $700 on Amazon.

The new Mac mini gains a significant improvement over its predecessor. CPU performance is 3x faster, while graphics goes up 6 times. In addition, the Neural Engine helps speed things along with machine learning technology. The M1 chip is Apple’s own processor with 8 cores and a built-in GPU for graphics.

A compact size means you can set up the Mac mini anywhere and bring it with you as needed. Connectivity takes the form of a Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2 port and two Thunderbolt ports. Software is handled by the macOS Big Sur and introduces new updates for Maps, Messages and Safari.

Buy the discounted M1 Mac mini today!