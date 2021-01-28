iLounge Logo

The new Apple Mac Mini drops to just $650

New Apple Mac Mini

Fancy a desktop setup where the computer is just a small box? The latest Mac mini does just that. Today, you can get the M1-powered Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for just $649, down $50 from its original price of $700 on Amazon.

The new Mac mini gains a significant improvement over its predecessor. CPU performance is 3x faster, while graphics goes up 6 times. In addition, the Neural Engine helps speed things along with machine learning technology. The M1 chip is Apple’s own processor with 8 cores and a built-in GPU for graphics.

Preview Product Price
New Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Latest Model New Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Latest Model $699.00 $649.00 Buy on Amazon

A compact size means you can set up the Mac mini anywhere and bring it with you as needed. Connectivity takes the form of a Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2 port and two Thunderbolt ports. Software is handled by the macOS Big Sur and introduces new updates for Maps, Messages and Safari.

Buy the discounted M1 Mac mini today!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp