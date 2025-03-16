News

New Apple Maps companion App ‘Surveyor’ launches

By Samantha Wiley
Surveyor

Apple introduced a companion app for Apple Maps that helps users collect more data to improve it.

It’s worth noting that the app cannot be found on the App Store; rather, it’s reserved for Apple partners and those who are assigned to map locations. A quick download redirects the user to the ‘Open Partner App’ and chooses a task, and when going further, a new app called ‘Premise’ is launched. Premise is a microtasking company that rewards users when they complete simple tasks, such as taking city photos, doing surveys, and sharing local information. It’s believed that the code in the app reveals that mapping tasks are available, with the user capturing images, having their iPhone record in landscape mode, and mounting the device while using the app.

Surveyor

Although Premise is not a mapping partner, Apple might be using the data to update Apple Maps with small details.

