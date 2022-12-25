New Apple Monitors reportedly in the works

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently said that Apple will be producing new monitors.

In his latest newsletter, Gurman mentioned that the external monitors will have the Apple Silicon chip. Furthermore, the analyst predicted that Apple will be developing a new Mac Pro, as well as a refreshed Pro Display XDR.

There aren’t any further details on the matter, such as a timeframe on when the products will be launched or specifications, and if one of the products will be a new Studio Display.

The Mac Pro launched alongside the Pro Display XDR in 2019, which means that the new monitors are probably due next year.

The Studio Display and Mac Studio launched in March this year to the tune of $1,599 starting price. The display has a 5k resolution spread across a 27-inch screen, and it has a 12MP Ultra Wide camera as well. The Pro Display XDR is the higher-end option and starts at $4,999.