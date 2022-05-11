New Apple Payment and Nutrition Services may be in development

Apple is reportedly planning several financial services involving Apple Pay and Fitness+ in the near future.

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to add a new groceries service integrated into the Health app. Furthermore, he mentioned that the Cupertino-based company will be releasing a ‘buy now, pay later’ and a hardware subscription program for Apple Pay customers, which allows users to get products via Apple Pay and pay for it over time.

As for the hardware subscription service, Gurman says that customers can use a Mac, iPad or iPhone and pay monthly, which is somewhat similar to subscribing to Apple Music or buying iCloud storage.

Also, it’s expected that Apple will be releasing new Apple Fitness+ workout types with the introduction of iOS 16, which may arrive later this year. In the ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman iterates that there might be upgrades for the Apple TV+ service.