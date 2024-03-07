New Apple Pencil to arrive in March

A new rumor claims that the latest Apple Pencil will launch sometime this month.

Advertisements

A Weibo user by the handle ‘Instant Digital’ leaked the news recently about a refreshed Apple Pencil. It’s believed that Apple will launch a new take on the second-generation Apple Pencil after five years without an update. The report is similar to that of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who claimed that Apple will have a new Apple Pencil ‘in the next several weeks.’ Information about the upcoming Apple Pencil is sparse, but there were suggestions, including a short design, color sampling, and magnetically interchangeable tips.

Apple is believed to be launching a new iPad Pro with OLED display this month, and it makes sense to release a new Apple Pencil model to go with it. Some suggest that the iPad Pro launch will come with a redesigned Magic Keyboard, which could mean the two accessories will be announced at the same time.