News

New Apple Pencil to arrive in March

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil

A new rumor claims that the latest Apple Pencil will launch sometime this month.

Advertisements

A Weibo user by the handle ‘Instant Digital’ leaked the news recently about a refreshed Apple Pencil. It’s believed that Apple will launch a new take on the second-generation Apple Pencil after five years without an update. The report is similar to that of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who claimed that Apple will have a new Apple Pencil ‘in the next several weeks.’ Information about the upcoming Apple Pencil is sparse, but there were suggestions, including a short design, color sampling, and magnetically interchangeable tips.

Apple Pencil

Apple is believed to be launching a new iPad Pro with OLED display this month, and it makes sense to release a new Apple Pencil model to go with it. Some suggest that the iPad Pro launch will come with a redesigned Magic Keyboard, which could mean the two accessories will be announced at the same time.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Card
Apple Card and savings data supported by more budget apps
1 Min Read
Shot on iPhone
Latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ Ad ‘Midnight’ goes live
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Keyboard
The Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air is $119 Off
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT gains ‘Read Aloud’ feature on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
visionOS 1.1
visionOS 1.1 to bring eyesight improvement and personas
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram direct messaging bolstered with new features
1 Min Read
Instagram Down
Instagram is Down: Users Met with ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error Worldwide
3 Min Read
Facebook Down
Facebook is Down: Technical Glitch or Cyber Attack? Users Locked Out Worldwide
2 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro
Powerbeats Pro Drops to Just $180
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple may be announcing new products
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
Images of the iPhone SE 4 design leaks online
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Life-saving tech highlighted in new Apple Watch ads
1 Min Read
Lost your password?