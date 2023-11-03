New Apple Pencil with USB-C launches

A new Apple Pencil variant with USB-C port has launched.

Apple unveiled the new Apple Pencil in October- now, those interested can buy the accessory as of today. The USB-C Apple Pencil has a $79 price tag and is an alternative option for the second and first generation Apple Pencil.

The newest Apple Pencil model now has a flat magnetic side and matte finish, and it affixes to an iPad in idle mode. The USB-C port is hidden via a sliding cap and is primarily used for charging. The only difference is that the USB-C version does not have magnetic charging and lacks tap gesture and pressure sensitivity support. However, tilt sensitivity and low latency are included.

The Apple Pencil USB-C can be used in Hover mode on M2 iPad Pro models. Apple’s newest Apple Pencil can be ordered straight from the official website in the US and more than 30 countries.