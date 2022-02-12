New Apple Store in UAE announced

Apple will be opening a brand new retail location in the United Arab Emirates, particularly in the luxury hotel and business region Al Maryah Island.

The National News has reported that Apple has put up an artwork barricade around the construction site, and is made up of pearl divers and pearls reminiscent of Abu Dhabi’s history. The artwork is also mirrored on the website of the upcoming regional store.

Online visitors will find that the opening date for the Al Maryah store has not been revealed yet. However, the Cupertino-based company has put up written content as part of its marketing efforts to draw people in and anticipate when the store will open to the general public and Apple customers.

Apple Store Al Maryah Island follows a recent refresh of the Apple Yas Mall. Apple retail VP Deirdre O’Brien said that the company looks forward to building its history within the region.