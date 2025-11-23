New Apple Store Opening In Livat Centre Shopping Mall, Beijing

A new Apple Store will be opening in Beijing China in the shopping mall, Livat Centre, at 10 am local time on December 6. Livat Centre or Huiji ranks among the most famous shopping malls in the city, which opened in 2014. The mall features an IKEA anchored Scandinavian design since it is owned by the Ingka Group from Sweden.

Apple has also uploaded a special watch face for the Apple Watch and a special wallpaper you can download on your Mac, iPad and iPhone to celebrate the opening of the new store in Mainland China on December 6. The tagline of the opening is “Let’s create dreams together.”

Mark your calendars for the opening of the retail store if you are nearby so you can see the doors open for the first time in the mall and get a look at the interior of the new store.