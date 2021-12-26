New Apple Support video reveals 10 helpful iPhone tips

Apple has recently uploaded a new video to help iPhone users understand their smartphones better.

Titled ‘10 helpful iPhone tips’, the 5-minute video details features in the iPhone that users may have not known. It covers several iOS 15 functions, such as being able to copy and paste real world text via the Camera app and pinning content in Messages with a touch and hold gesture.

Text replacement can be done by going to Settings, Keyboard then ‘Text Replacement’, and scanning documents in the Notes app. Search and Siri function from the Home screen is also covered, as is how to stack Home screen widgets. The video also touches on multiple photo import options and opening the Camera app on the iPhone lock screen.

Those who are interested in reading about the 10 iPhone tips and tricks can view the video in full by going to the official Apple YouTube channel.