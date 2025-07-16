News

New Apple TV+ 'Chief of War' Trailer Released

By Samantha Wiley
New Apple TV+ ‘Chief of War’ Trailer Released

Apple TV+ recently showed a teaser video of the upcoming Hawaiian epic series ‘Chief of War’.

‘Chief of War’ stars Jason Momoa, who’s also the show’s executive producer and writer. The historical drama is a ‘passion project’ from Thomas Pa’a Sibbett and Momoa and tells the story of a warrior named Ka’iana. The setting is in the 18th century and the Native Hawaiian’s efforts to unite the islands against the West. The official trailer is around three minutes in length and can be viewed on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The series will have Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Kaina Makua, Siua Ikaleo, James Udom, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Temuera Morrison, Cliff Curtis, Moses Goods, Brandon Finn, Mainei Kinimaka, and Benjamin Hoetjes. ‘Chief of War’ is set to go live on August 1 until September 19. New episodes will be added to the Apple TV+ content library every week.

