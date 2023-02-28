New auction features Massive collection of vintage Apple items

More than 500 Apple-themed items will be up for auction next month.

Julien’s Auctions will be hosting an auction event, titled ‘The Hanspeter Luzi Vintage Apple Archive’ starting March 30 online and on its shop in California. The Luzi family is offering the Apple products for the first time, and notable highlights include an Apple II Plus, an original Mac computer, a Macintosh Portable demo unit, and a Powerbook 100, among others.

The Apple II Plus computer comes with a Monitor II manual, cables and parts, a printer, two drives, a monitor, and game paddles, with an initial value of $300-$500. The Macintosh Portable is one of the first to feature an active matrix screen. The vintage computers mark an important history for Apple starting from 1977 through 2008.

Notable auction company RR Auction is hosting a separate event that features Apple items, including a Jobs-signed Apple II board and an Apple I computer with Steve Wozniak’s signature.