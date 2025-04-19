News

New Beats Cables ad released

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Cables

Beats has released a video ad about its newly launched USB-C cables.

Advertisements

The video, titled ‘Pill People love Beats Cables’, tells the story of anthromorphic Beats cables talking to each other while trying out the new accessories. It’s only 15 seconds in length, but it highlights the cables and how they match each device. It’s worth noting that the Beats brand recently launched a new set of cables to complement the brand, namely a USB-C to Lightning, USB-C to USB-A, and USB-C to USB-C. Customers have an option to get the 2-meter or 1.5-meter length, and they’re both priced at $18.99. A two-pack is worth $34.99 in the US.

Beats Cables

The new Beats cables can be bought in four different color options and at an Apple Store or online through the official channels. The cable accessories all have the Beats logo emblazoned and a woven design for improved durability.

Advertisements

