New Beats Fit Pro ad campaign launches

Apple affiliate Beats has released a new ad for its Beats Fit Pro, featuring famous personalities wearing the earbuds.

The clip is divided into 15-second sections that’s dedicated to a person wearing the Beats Fit Pro and moving around. Naomi Osaka, tennis star is shown to have the earbuds while floating and bending over; Kaia Gerber is seen dancing and moving around a theater; Vince Staples navigates through cyclists and skateboarders in a parking lot; and Quen Blackwell is at a salon, surrounded by mannequin heads and people dancing.

The video plays the song ‘Magic’ by Vince Staples. It’s played across popular social media sites such as Pinterest, TikTok and Snapchat in vertical format. Beats’ official Twitter, TikTok and Instagram accounts will also feature the ad.

Beats Fit Pro was launched in November 2021 and features the H1 chip, ANC and 6-hour battery life. It also has Find My, auto device switching, Hey Siri support, Transparency mode and spatial audio support.