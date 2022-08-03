New Beats Fit Pro color options leak online

Images regarding new Beats Fit Pro colors have appeared on Twitter.

According to user @Aaronp613, the new Beats Fit Pro colors are Umbra, Ochre and Mica. Furthermore, it’s believed that it’s to have been made similar to various skin tones. The thread also shows videos of the leaked products on the social media platform. The carrying and charging cases have the same color as the earbuds and open up via a clamshell mechanism.

Apple’s Beats Fit Pro was released in November and marketed towards fitness-focused individuals. The earphones feature flexible wingtips for a more secure fit as users move around and work out. Other details include support for Spatial Audio technology, the H1 chip for faster device switching and pairing, Find My integration, adaptive EQ and both Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation mode.

Currently, the available color options for the Beats Fit Pro are Sage Gray, Stone Purple, White and Black.