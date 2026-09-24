News

New Beats Headphones Announced

By Samantha Wiley
New Beats Headphones Announced

The unreleased Beats headphones were spotted being worn by Lamine Yamal, and several leaks later, the Beats 360 was announced. The headphones is a reimagining of the over-ear headphones by Beats with better customizability and sound quality. The headphones feature a price of $349.99.


No, the headphones will not be replacing the Studio Pro, which saw a reduced price tag of $299.99. The new over-ear headphones feature 1.75x more ANC due to the new acoustic architecture of the headphones. It also puts comfort into consideration with performance Knit memory foam, perfect for those who live active lifestyles.

New Beats Headphones Announced

It features personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. This is also the first over-ear headphones from Beats that are water- and sweat-resistant with an IPX4 rating. You can order the headphones today, and will be made available on September 24. When purchased, it comes with a carrying case with woven ripstop.


Latest News
AI Pendant Development on Hold
AI Pendant Development on Hold
1 Min Read
Apple Entering Smart Glasses Industry
Apple Entering Smart Glasses Industry
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Opens Apple Music Hall
Apple Opens Apple Music Hall
1 Min Read
Rebooting Issue On Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12
Rebooting Issue On Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Ocean Band is $199 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 Ocean Band is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Display-less Fitness Band Rumored to be Tested by Apple
Display-less Fitness Band Rumored to be Tested by Apple
1 Min Read
Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Shared by iFixit
Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Shared by iFixit
1 Min Read
The AirPods 5 is $4 Off
The AirPods 5 is $4 Off
1 Min Read
Tom Marieb on iPhone Duo
Tom Marieb on iPhone Duo
1 Min Read
Demand for iPhone 18 Pro Looks to be Strong
Demand for iPhone 18 Pro Looks to be Strong
1 Min Read
Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro Uploaded
Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro Uploaded
1 Min Read
Lost your password?