New Beats Headphones Announced

The unreleased Beats headphones were spotted being worn by Lamine Yamal, and several leaks later, the Beats 360 was announced. The headphones is a reimagining of the over-ear headphones by Beats with better customizability and sound quality. The headphones feature a price of $349.99.

No, the headphones will not be replacing the Studio Pro, which saw a reduced price tag of $299.99. The new over-ear headphones feature 1.75x more ANC due to the new acoustic architecture of the headphones. It also puts comfort into consideration with performance Knit memory foam, perfect for those who live active lifestyles.

It features personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. This is also the first over-ear headphones from Beats that are water- and sweat-resistant with an IPX4 rating. You can order the headphones today, and will be made available on September 24. When purchased, it comes with a carrying case with woven ripstop.