News

New Beats Pill models planned for June 25

By Samantha Wiley
Beats

Apple plans to reveal its new device, the Beats Pill speaker, on the 25th of June (Tuesday) according to the promotional video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The video posted by the account, Beats by Dre, starred Lebron James and featured the Beats speaker with the message “6/25” which suggests when the new Beats Pill speaker will make its debut. 

Beats

Indications of a new Pills Beat speaker became apparent back in April. A photo of NBA icon Lebron James was seen bringing the speaker around, while other appearances include Lionel Messi, soccer record-setter, and Daniel Ricciardo, F1 star.

The first peek of the speaker occurred in May in the form of images hidden in the 17.5 Beta of iOS and has been spotted since then in various regulatory databases. 

The new model has a design shaped like a pill that took inspiration from the Pils Beat speaker that ceased production in 2022, and is expected to come in 3 colors.

