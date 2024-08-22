New Beats Studio Pro firmware goes live

A new firmware update for the Beats Studio Pro has gone live.

The new update, 2C301, takes over its predecessor, firmware 2B68, and has several notable features. Audio sharing, which wasn’t available when the headphones launched, can now be enabled after updating the hardware. Audio sharing allows two people to hear music through their iPad or iPhone on two separate pairs of headphones.

The Beats Studio Pro launched in 2023 as an update over the original Studio headphones. It costs $350 and has features such as multiple audio profiles, dynamic head tracking with Personalized Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation, and better bass audio quality. Firmware updates are done over the air. Users will need to connect their headphones to a Mac, iPad, or iPhone and charge it to encourage the update. On Android, users will need to connect their devices via Bluetooth and have that connected to a wall socket or charger.