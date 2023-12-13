New Beats Studio Pro limited edition Headphones launch

Beats has recently launched a special, limited-edition Beats Studio Pro in line with Stussy, a streetwear brand.

The new Beats Studio Pro will be available to buy on the official Stussy website on December 15 for $349.99. The new Beats Studio Pro has a prominent black headband with the print ‘Stussy’ at the top, and beige ear cups as contrast. It’s believed that the design was taken from 90s personal electronics.

Beats have made several collaborative efforts with other brands before, including partners, athletes, and music artists to produce limited-edition headphones. The Studio Pro lineup started in July this year, with features such as USB-C charging, Android and iOS quick pairing, spatial audio, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3, and up to 40 hours of battery life. The regular colors come in Sandstone, Navy, Deep Brown, and Black. Stussy is a US-held fashion house founded by Shawn Stussy.