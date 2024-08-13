News

New beta firmware for AirPods Pro 2 launches

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Pro 2

Apple recently released the third beta firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, which includes the USB-C and Lightning models.

The update takes over the previous build number 7A5244b with build number 7A5266c. Currently, the beta firmware is only available to developers and marks the third update since the AirPods Pro 2 was introduced in June. More importantly, the firmware update primes the earbuds to the upcoming iOS 18 software which will be introduced in September this year.

AirPods Pro 2

Voice Isolation will be added to the Pro models to lessen background noise and enhance hearing. A new Personalized Audio option for gaming will be added as well. Developers can add the API to their games as a feature. Siri comes with new head gestures activated by a nod or head shake. For phone calls, users can shake their heads to reject the call or nod to accept it. Users will need iOS 18 as a requirement to install.

