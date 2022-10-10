New beta firmware update for AirPods Max, AirPods Pro and AirPods now available

New beta firmware updates have been released to developers for the AirPods Max, all AirPods Pro models, and the second and third generation AirPods. The new firmware version number is 5B5040c.

The last beta update for the wireless earbuds was since WWDC, or Worldwide Developers Conference and was largely limited to developers who have access to the Developer Center. Since it’s considered a beta update, the general public is not advised to download and install it on their AirPods.

The new beta 5B5040c requires the supported AirPods, Xcode 14, a computer with beta macOS Ventura and an iPhone with iOS 16. To install the update, developers must pair the audio accessory to their iPhones, connect it to a Mac via Lightning cable, run Xcode 14 beta and go to Settings, then Developer and Pre-Release Beta Firmware on their Mac.

Release notes for the beta firmware has not been released. The last firmware update for the AirPods had stability fixes and Automatic Switching improvements.