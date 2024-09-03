News

New budget Magic Keyboard for iPad in the works

By Samantha Wiley
Magic Keyboard

Apple is producing a lower-cost version of a Magic Keyboard for use with an iPad.

In the latest ‘Power On’ newsletter, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that a new, low-end Magic Keyboard for the iPad is in the works. Apple suppliers are in the process of coming up with a new keyboard that will launch alongside the device in 2025. It’s believed that the keyboard is paired with the iPad Air or the base model iPad instead of the iPad Pro, and it might not have a top case but have a function row.

Magic Keyboard

Apple debuted a new Magic Keyboard that was designed specifically for the M4 iPad Pro. It had a function row, a bigger trackpad, and an aluminum top case. The Cupertino-based company did not phase out the other keyboard models and instead kept selling the Magic Keyboard Folio and the Magic Keyboard for the 10th generation iPad and the iPad Air, respectively.

