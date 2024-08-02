New CarPlay features debut on Waze and Google Maps

Navigational apps Waze and Google Maps have recently been updated with CarPlay and iPhone features.

Advertisements

New features have arrived on both Waze and Google Maps in line with CarPlay and iPhone connectivity. Incident reports and other notices, such as police presence, lane closures, and nearby construction are easier to do, and they will come from Waze and Maps users with an app identifier for readers. Reporting icons have been made bigger and for easier update sharing, with an option to confirm it with a single tap.

Google Maps has a new guidance mode for destinations which can be helpful for first-time visitors and during nighttime. Driving to a new place reveals a lighted building and entrance, with information on where you can park. Waze has a new camera type for carpool lanes and speed limits, as well as traffic events for sporting games, concerts, and parades.