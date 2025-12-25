New Celebrity Ad Campaign Featuring Travis Scott Released by Beats

An ad campaign featuring Travis Scott, a successful rapper, was launched by Apple Beats. The ad is titled “DARE TO DREAM” which was inspired by a tweet made by the rapper back in 2011 in the beginning of his career. In the post, Scott said that one day, he will be somebody,

The short film is proof that belief in oneself can be manifested into reality, with his mother making an appearance in the ad as well as the real childhood bedroom he had when growing up. The short film shows young Travis Scott working on projects for music with the use of the original Beats Studio headphones and an iMac.

The scene of the ad turns from the bedroom to a show that’s sold out on his recently completed tour called ‘Circus Maximus.’ This was all in a dream, and the ad brings him back to reality as his mother calls for him to get to school. Motivated by the dream he had, he then writes a tweet “One day Travis Scott will be somebody” after which finds a Powerbeats Fit located in his pocket, signifying and connecting his past and present.