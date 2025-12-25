News

New Celebrity Ad Campaign Featuring Travis Scott Released by Beats

By Samantha Wiley
New Celebrity Ad Campaign Featuring Travis Scott Released by Beats

An ad campaign featuring Travis Scott, a successful rapper, was launched by Apple Beats. The ad is titled “DARE TO DREAM” which was inspired by a tweet made by the rapper back in 2011 in the beginning of his career. In the post, Scott said that one day, he will be somebody,


The short film is proof that belief in oneself can be manifested into reality, with his mother making an appearance in the ad as well as the real childhood bedroom he had when growing up. The short film shows  young Travis Scott working on projects for music with the use of the original Beats Studio headphones and an iMac.

New Celebrity Ad Campaign Featuring Travis Scott Released by Beats

The scene of the ad turns from the bedroom to a show that’s sold out on his recently completed tour called ‘Circus Maximus.’ This was all in a dream, and the ad brings him back to reality as his mother calls for him to get to school. Motivated by the dream he had, he then writes a tweet “One day Travis Scott will be somebody” after which finds a Powerbeats Fit located in his pocket, signifying and connecting his past and present.


Latest News
The AirPods Pro 3 is $20 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Exynos 2600 Chip 2nm Process Revealed by Samsung
Exynos 2600 Chip 2nm Process Revealed by Samsung
1 Min Read
Australia Getting Hypertension Notification Feature
Australia Getting Hypertension Notification Feature
1 Min Read
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Chip 16GB RAM/512GB is $250 Off
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Chip 16GB RAM/512GB is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Noise and Static on AirPods Pro 3 Still Unfixed
Noise and Static on AirPods Pro 3 Still Unfixed
1 Min Read
New iMac with 24-inch OLED Display May be Brighter With 600 Nits
New iMac with 24-inch OLED Display May be Brighter With 600 Nits
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $250 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Internal Kernel Debug Kit from Apple Reveals Tests for a MacBook with A15 Chip
Internal Kernel Debug Kit from Apple Reveals Tests for a MacBook with A15 Chip
1 Min Read
Apple Currently In Talks With Suppliers for Chip Assembly & Packaging of iPhones in India
Apple Currently In Talks With Suppliers for Chip Assembly & Packaging of iPhones in India
1 Min Read
Apple Allows Easier Battery Replacement For M5 MacBook Pro with 14-inch Display
Apple Allows Easier Battery Replacement For M5 MacBook Pro with 14-inch Display
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 44mm GPS is $50 Off
1 Min Read
20th Anniversary iPhone May Launch in Two Years
20th Anniversary iPhone May Launch in Two Years
1 Min Read
Lost your password?