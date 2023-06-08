New changes for Maps, Podcasts, and Music to arrive in fall

New improvements and features for Apple’s services will be coming in the fall.

Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Maps are all set to receive significant changes and improvements as announced during the WWDC 2023 event. Senior Services VP Eddy Cue said that Apple ‘strives to deliver the best experience possible’, and further added that they want to make them more powerful and fun.

Apple is planning to add SharePlay to Music, specifically for car drives. Collaborative playlist allows users to create mixtapes and see themselves on Apple TV alongside the lyrics. For Apple Maps, the app will still be available to use offline to save data and ensure accurate navigation even in low-data areas. AirTag sharing will also be enabled for up to five users. Apple Music radio shows are set to be integrated into Apple Podcasts in the near future.

Apple has not mentioned a specific date on when these will happen, and that some applications, services, and features may not be available in all languages or regions.