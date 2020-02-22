Apple updates its Human Interface Guidelines resources

Apple’s developer guidelines are quite strict compared to Google’s Android Play Store rules. In addition to improving the quality of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS apps, Apple has rolled out some new design resources for developers.



The Cupertino based company shared the new design resources on its Developer site. All the new resources are for some of its new services as well as old like Sign In With Apple, Apple Pay, iMessage, etc.



For Apple’s new service which protects users from spam and other targeted attacks with its secure “Sign in with Apple” service, the company has added a new logo which can be found as a PDF, PNG, and an SVG as well.



Along with the new logos, Sign in with Apple also gets centered buttons and logo only button which can be found in Sketch files, Photoshop files, and also Adobe’s XD format.



Apple Pay also gets some love with new templates which can be found in Sketch and Photoshop formats. The popular messaging service iMessage gets new sticker pack templates (can be found in Sketch format).



The iPad gets new portrait keyboard design resources. Apple has taken a new route for the iPad with iPadOS and we could see some big additions this year.



Apple Design Resources Updated

February 14, 2020