New document outlines 30-day third-party App Store restrictions

A support document spells out the limitations of third party app stores in EU.

Apple published an online document, stating that EU customers will be able to download or purchase iPhone apps from third party app stores beginning March 7. The Cupertino-based company claims that they will not be liable for support when it comes to alternative app marketplaces or the apps downloaded from them. Furthermore, Apple claims that privacy is certainly an issue and they will not regulate fraudulent apps in the third party app store.

In one clause, EU customers who leave the country will still be able to use the app but only for 30 days. They will still be able to manage installed apps, but new app installs and marketplaces can only be done while in the EU region. Some of the other topics touched upon include app notarization, a third party app store closing, and unregulated content, among others.