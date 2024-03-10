News

New document outlines 30-day third-party App Store restrictions

By Samantha Wiley
App Store

A support document spells out the limitations of third party app stores in EU.

Advertisements

Apple published an online document, stating that EU customers will be able to download or purchase iPhone apps from third party app stores beginning March 7. The Cupertino-based company claims that they will not be liable for support when it comes to alternative app marketplaces or the apps downloaded from them. Furthermore, Apple claims that privacy is certainly an issue and they will not regulate fraudulent apps in the third party app store.

App Store

In one clause, EU customers who leave the country will still be able to use the app but only for 30 days. They will still be able to manage installed apps, but new app installs and marketplaces can only be done while in the EU region. Some of the other topics touched upon include app notarization, a third party app store closing, and unregulated content, among others.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple AirTag
The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $21 Off
1 Min Read
PayPal
PayPal business Tap to Pay option now supported on iPhone
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic’s developer account to be restored
1 Min Read
Apple iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case with MagSafe
Gain Massive Savings on the iPhone 15 Plus Silicone Case
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch ghost touch issue fixed with watchOS 10.4
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.4
macOS Sonoma 14.4 launches
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Same day pickup now available for M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The 2020 MacBook Air with M1 Chip is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Watch, iPad, and iPhone Trade-In Values Adjusted
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple terminates Epic developer account due to ‘Untrustworthy Behavior’
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple launches Safari technology preview 190
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Enjoy a $250 Discount on the 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Chip
1 Min Read
Lost your password?