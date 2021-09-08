New Drake album overtakes Kanye on ‘Most Streamed at Launch’

Drake’s newest album, titled ‘Certified Lover Boy’ has achieved several Apple Music records in the first 24 hours after it was made available to the public.

‘Certified Lover Boy’ went live on September 3 at Apple Music and marks the Canadian singer and rap artist’s 6th album. It broke multiple records, including most streamed album in 2021 in just 12 hours. The achievement was previously held by Kanye West’s album ‘Donda’, which garnered 60 million streams in 24 hours.

Drake also gained the accolade of most-streamed artist in a day for 2021 on the Apple Music platform, as well as being at the top of the ‘Top Albums’ chart in 145 countries. The album’s songs swept the top 21 songs in 18 countries and daily top 100 in 51 countries. The three biggest song debuts include ‘Fair Trade’ featuring Travis Scott, ‘Champagne Poetry’ and ‘Girls Want Girls’, featuring Lil Baby.