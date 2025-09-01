New Earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, Teased By Apple

Apple is creating a new version for the Powerbeats named Powerbeats Fit. They have taken to social media to launch a teaser on the upcoming accessory on YouTube, with the tagline “Fit for every move” It features a similar design to the Beats Fit Pro, whicht has a small-in earbud that has a wingtip made of silicone to make sure the earbuds stays secure in your ear.

Some similar features from the Powerbeats Pro 2 may be integrated into the Powerbeats Fit, like Active Noise Cancellation and heart rate sensing. There is little information about the Powerbeats Fit as of now.

The company announced that the earbuds will be released in the fall of this year, and by estimation, fall starts on the 22nd of September. It is possible that more information on the earbuds and its release could be sometime after the iPhone-centric event held on September 9 by Apple.