News

New Earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, Teased By Apple

By Samantha Wiley
New Earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, Teased By Apple

Apple is creating a new version for the Powerbeats named Powerbeats Fit. They have taken to social media to launch a teaser on the upcoming accessory on YouTube, with the tagline “Fit for every move” It features a similar design to the Beats Fit Pro, whicht has a small-in earbud that has a wingtip made of silicone to make sure the earbuds stays secure in your ear.


Some similar features from the Powerbeats Pro 2 may be integrated into the Powerbeats Fit, like Active Noise Cancellation and heart rate sensing. There is little information about the Powerbeats Fit as of now.

New Earbuds, the Powerbeats Fit, Teased By Apple

The company announced that the earbuds will be released in the fall of this year, and by estimation, fall starts on the 22nd of September. It is possible that more information on the earbuds and its release could be sometime after the iPhone-centric event held on September 9 by Apple.


Latest News
Colombian Authority Launches Investigation into the Apple App Store In Colombia
Colombian Authority Launches Investigation into the Apple App Store In Colombia
1 Min Read
Free Apple Arcade for One Month Offered by Halfbrick
Free Apple Arcade for One Month Offered by Halfbrick
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
OLED Tandem Technology Coming for iPhones?
OLED Tandem Technology Coming for iPhones?
1 Min Read
TuneIn Can Now Stream Apple Music Radio Stations
TuneIn Can Now Stream Apple Music Radio Stations
1 Min Read
September 9 Event Logo Suggests 2 New Features For iPhone 17 Pro
September 9 Event Logo Suggests 2 New Features For iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
The 256GB iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off
The 256GB iPad Mini 7 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Executives Reportedly Had Discussion on Acquiring Perplexity and Mistral AI
Apple Executives Reportedly Had Discussion on Acquiring Perplexity and Mistral AI
1 Min Read
Apple Announces Their Big Event For September 9
Apple Announces Their Big Event For September 9
1 Min Read
4th Apple Retail Store Opens In India
4th Apple Retail Store Opens In India
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB is $150 Off On Amazon
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB is $150 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
New Colors For iPhone 17
New Colors For iPhone 17 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?