New emojis may arrive on iMessage in 2025

The Unicode Consortium’s research group creates new emojis and manages them, and the organization has revealed its latest collection that will be added late next year to the iPhone featuring an Apple Core, Distorted Face, Fight Cloud, and many more.

Each year, they present new emojis or changes to their technical committee, with 164 additional symbols submitted as of November. These emojis are rolled out to macOS, iOS, and various operating systems all over the world.

The working group released a document that gives a hint on the upcoming emojis, showing nine symbols including a hairy BigFoot, Orca Whale, Ballet Dancer, Trombone, a Fight Cloud that is usually illustrated in a cartoon style, Landslide, Treasure Chest, Distorted Face humans, and an Apple Core. If the emojis get accepted and approved for inclusion in Apple’s operating systems and iOS, they are expected to appear by September next year in Emoji 17.0.