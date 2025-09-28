New Exclusive Colorways For Beats Studio Pro, Solo 4, and Beats Solo Buds

Beats has announced new colorways for multiple devices. The majority of the new shades seem to be unique to retailers, such as the Beats Solo Buds receiving a new color option in Matte Ivory. It is available to consumers in Australia at JB Hi-Fi, in Canada at Walmart, and in the U.K. at Argos.

The over-ear headset Beats Studio Pro is available in soft pink, which you can get at Best Buy if you are in Canada, JB Hi-Fi in Australia, and at Target for United States Customers. You can also get the Sand Gray Color from Best Buy for Canadians and Amazon in the United States, as well as the U.K.

The Beats Solo 4 on-ear headset receives a new Pink color that’s metallic. It is available in John Lewis in the U.K and at Amazon for customers in the United States. You can get the Metallic Gold color at JB Hi-Fi in Australia, like the Beats Solo Buds.