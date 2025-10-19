New Facebook Collage Feature May Use Your Photos For Training AI

An AI-based photo editing collage tool has been added to Facebook by Meta. The feature scans the camera roll for the best videos and photos you have and then uploads them to the cloud. AI then will be used to make fun edits and collages of the photos.

Facebook will suggest AI restyling, themes like graduations, birthdays, trips, recaps, and photo collages with AI working on the images. The feature can be opted in or out, and edits will be private until the user decides to upload and share them. The feature is accessible for users of Facebook in Canada and the United States.

You can activate the feature by going to the platform’s camera roll settings, going to your profile pic, Settings and Privacy, then Settings, Preferences, and then Camera Roll sharing suggestions. Meta has relaxed their privacy policies to improve the AI and make use of AI interactions.