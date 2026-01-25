New Feature Allows the Import of Data from Safari to Chrome

iOS Chrome will add an option for users on the iPhone to import Safari data into the mobile browser by Google. As of now, Chrome 145 is in beta. User will be guided on navigating the import process for their passwords, browsing history, and bookmarks from Safari.

The process needs users to manually export their browsing data in Safari to a zip file installed on their iPhone, and then choose the file in Chrome for importing data via the new feature. The interface of the browser will show a breakdown of data that will be imported before prompting for confirmation by the user and proceeding with the import process.

The browser will then offer to delete the zip file with the browsing data as a protection feature to keep your privacy safe. The new feature is only shown in the most recent version of Chrome 145 found in TestFlight. The feature should be introduced in the next release.