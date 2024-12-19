News

New feature for Find My app released with iOS 18.2

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18.2

Apple has released the iPadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, and iOS 18. A new Find My app  feature has been added, which lets users disclose a lost item’s whereabouts to a trusted person. The feature was made to help you locate your belongings with the help of a third party, like customer service employees from an airline company.

The app gives you the option to share your item’s location and reveal your contact info. When “Share Item Location” is chosen, a link is generated to let people with the link see the area where the item was lost.  The links can be accessed on any device using a browser, even if the device is not an Apple product, so people who don’t own an iPad, Mac, or iPhone can help you find your lost items. The links are set to expire after one week has passed. A number of airlines are planning to implement support for the feature to help their customers find items that may have been lost in the airport and get them back to their owners.

