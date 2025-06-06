New Features Arriving for AirPods via macOS 26 and iOS 26

A new report claims that macOS 26 and iOS 26 will bring long-awaited features such as camera control, gestures, and sleep detection.

Advertisements

It’s believed that the new features will come via firmware updates accompanying the software. Head gestures such as adjusting Conversation Awareness volume, and an auto-pause for audio when the device detects the user has fallen asleep. A camera trigger could be made to capture an image through a linked iPhone. Microphone enhancements and improved pairing are said to be coming along as well. Apple might introduce a ‘live translate’ feature for the earbuds to translate languages into the user’s preferred language in real time.

Apple will say whether the features will be supported on all AirPods or limited to the AirPods Pro. It may debut a week or two after the announcement to allow for tweaks and improvements. The Worldwide Developers Conference is set to go live on June 9.