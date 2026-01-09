New Features For Gemini Coming to Google TV

At this year’s CES, new features for Gemini were announced by Google for Google TV, which is integrated into select set-top boxes and TV sets. At first, it may not be relevant for users of Apple devices, but looking closer, it gives us a peek into AI and what it can do.

Google TV Gemini is capable of answering questions with a framework that is visually rich to provide you with updates in real-time in sports, videos, and imagery. The feature ‘Deep Dives’ will provide the user an interactive and narrative overview of simplified topics.

Apple will be adopting Gemini for the Apple TV for new AI features. Features for Google TV could potentially be seen on the Apple TV, and the company could integrate the revamped version of Siri and Apple Intelligence for better suggestions on content and make controls simpler.

The revamped Siri and Apple TV are anticipated to be released in the spring of this year.