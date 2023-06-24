New firmware beta for Studio Display now available

Apple has made a second firmware update for the Studio Display.

The second Studio Display 17 firmware beta is now available to download. The software comes several weeks after the release of the first firmware beta. All Studio Display users can download firmware updates over the air; however, the new firmware is only available for those who are running the device on macOS Sonoma.

Apple is not keen to provide details on its firmware updates, and the beta version is no exception. Studio Display users can get theirs by going to System Settings, then Software Update and check if it’s available. Allow the firmware to be downloaded and installed before using the device.

The Apple Studio Display is the company’s first display to have a built-in chip. The device sports Center Stage, a 12MP camera, and 122-degree field of view. The product was announced last year in March and is billed as a consumer display.