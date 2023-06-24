News

New firmware beta for Studio Display now available

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Studio Display

Apple has made a second firmware update for the Studio Display.

Studio Display

The second Studio Display 17 firmware beta is now available to download. The software comes several weeks after the release of the first firmware beta. All Studio Display users can download firmware updates over the air; however, the new firmware is only available for those who are running the device on macOS Sonoma.

Apple is not keen to provide details on its firmware updates, and the beta version is no exception. Studio Display users can get theirs by going to System Settings, then Software Update and check if it’s available. Allow the firmware to be downloaded and installed before using the device.

The Apple Studio Display is the company’s first display to have a built-in chip. The device sports Center Stage, a 12MP camera, and 122-degree field of view. The product was announced last year in March and is billed as a consumer display.

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Apple Watch
Spigen’s Metal Fit Pro for Apple Watch is Down to Just $20
1 Min Read
Apple Card
Apple Card to arrive in India
1 Min Read
AirPlay
LG Hotel Room TVs to Have AirPlay Integration
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Keyboard
The Apple Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro with M2 Chip is $59 Off
1 Min Read
Metropolis
Apple TV+ scraps ‘Metropolis’ due to writers’ strike and economic headwinds
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma
macOS Sonoma second developer beta launches
1 Min Read
Lost your password?