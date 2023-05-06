New firmware for AirPods lineup released

Apple has updated its firmware for the AirPods lineup with unknown improvements and bug fixes.

The newest firmware update covers the AirPods Max, the AirPods Pro 2, the AirPods Pro, and AirPods 3, with a version number of 5E135 from 5B59. The original AirPods did not receive the update and still show version 6.8.8 on Apple’s firmware website. As usual, release notes for Apple firmware updates are undisclosed, other than saying it contains ‘bug fix and other improvements’.

Users can check their AirPods firmware version by going to the Settings app, then General, About, and tapping on the name of the connected AirPods. A popup menu will show relevant information, which includes the current firmware version.

To get the latest firmware, it’s recommended that AirPods owners connect their devices on their iPhones or iPads, then plugging in the mobile to charge. A pop-up notification will show when it’s available.