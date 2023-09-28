New firmware for Studio Display released

Apple has released a new firmware update for the Studio Display.

Studio Display 17 firmware update is now available to download for product owners. According to the patch notes, the firmware adds minor stability improvements, and zoom, manual, and recenter framing options for the Studio Display’s built-in camera. It’s worth noting that the firmware update will only appear once the connected device is on macOS Sonoma.

Studio Display users will need to connect the monitor to a Mac, then go to System Preferences and Software Update to look for and install the firmware. A restart might be needed to see the new changes. The new firmware update comes a few months after being in beta testing.

Apple has steadily improved the built-in camera on Studio Display after complaints of producing low-quality visuals. A firmware was released April last year and improved the camera’s appearance, colors, contrast, and built-in functionality.