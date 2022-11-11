New firmware update for AirTags go live

A new firmware update for the Apple AirTags is now available to download.

Apple launches AirTag firmware 2A24e today, which takes over its predecessor, firmware version 1A301 which was released in April. As with other firmware updates across the Apple ecosystem, the Cupertino-based company does not reveal the exact details surrounding the patch, but most of them fix known bugs and patch vulnerabilities, as well as performance improvements.

Since the AirTags do not have their own display it’s not possible to download and apply the update directly to Apple’s tracker. However, AirTag owners can try to get it sooner by connecting the device to an iPhone. Firmware updates are done over-the-air but there’s no exact timeframe on when it could happen.

AirTag users can check their firmware version by going to their iPhone’s Find My app and scrolling through Items and finally, the AirTag. The firmware rolls out to all AirTag owners until December 1.