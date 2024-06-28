News

New firmware update for Beats and AirPods seal security issue

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods

Apple has launched a new firmware update for the AirPods and Beats lineup to address a security concern.

The security fix includes those of the Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and AirPods. In a support document published on the official page, changes were outlined as to what the update brought. In detail, the firmware update addresses a spoofing Bluetooth attack of the devices the accessories connected to. It’s believed this is not an exploit in the wild as there hasn’t been any mention in the notes. Users are recommended to update as soon as they can to reduce the risk of an attack.

Apple recommends having the Beats or AirPods model connected to a Mac, iPad, or iPhone and having it within Bluetooth range in order to successfully initiate the firmware update. It’s also a good idea to have both devices sufficiently charged.

